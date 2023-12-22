Suara.com – Vice presidential candidate (cawapres) number 3 Mahfud MD highlighted the question of his competitor, namely cawapres number 2 Gibran Rakabuming Raka regarding carbon capture storage (CCS) which was deemed not in accordance with the theme of the 2024 presidential election cawapres debate, Friday (22/12/2023).

“Yes, regarding carbon capture, we have made quite extensive notes, but it will be on the 21st, so asking earlier is not relevant,” said Mahfud after the debate at the JCC, Jakarta, Friday.

For this reason, he said, he chose to continue to follow the rules of the Indonesian KPU regarding debates. He also highlighted his competitors when the debate left the podium.

“Later, if the question is reversed in the 4th debate, it could be overwhelming. I still follow the rules, including not being allowed to leave the podium, that's the rule,” he said.

He actually joked about the inappropriate rules on the debate podium. According to him, if he wanted to participate in the debate, he could dance around.

“If I want, I can dance in front of it, but that's okay, if the KPU is like that, it's okay to act, that's okay,” he concluded.

Previously, vice presidential candidate number 2 Gibran Rakabuming Raka was not satisfied with Mahfud MD's answer when asked by him regarding carbon capture and storage or CCS regulations in the vice presidential debate at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC), Central Jakarta, Friday (22/12/2023).

Because at that time Mahfud actually gave an answer regarding the procedure for making a regulation.

“Regulation, if someone is a regulatory expert, doesn't have to be specific one by one, unless the project for making regulations already exists, we have to look at this, then how do we make the regulations, how do we go about the regulations? First, make an academic text first, what is the academic text?” Mahfud said.

Instead of answering Gibran's question firmly, Mahfud asked again about the importance of regional development information systems or SIPD. In fact, Mahfud asked that in a tone that doubted Gibran's knowledge.

“The most important thing for me is, whatever we are going to build, there must be a financial monitoring system, perhaps Mas Gibran already knows, or he doesn't know yet, maybe this is new, on December 9 there was already a SIPD system, a regional government information system which is linked to the APBN and so on so that there is supervision of the money starting from planning, implementation, and evaluation and so on,” he said.

Gibran then answered that as Mayor of Solo he definitely knew SIPD.

He actually said he was not satisfied with Mahfud's answer which was considered floating.

“When it comes to SIPD, I'm Mayor, sir, I definitely use SIPD for our budget planning. But back to my question, Mr. Prof. Mahfud answered for two minutes but my question was not answered at all, sir, what are the regulations, sir, for carbon capture and storage? “Please answer, sir, answer according to the question I asked, no need to wander all over the place, sir,” he concluded.