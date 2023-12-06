Blade – Marvel Studios

Everything is fine with Blade, so there is nothing to fear. At least that’s what actor Mahershala Ali says.

Mahershala Ali brings a ray of hope to Blade! Despite the ups and downs and negative rumors surrounding this project, the Marvel Studios star shares a promising update.

Since its announcement more than four years ago, the Blade reboot has faced a rollercoaster of challenges, according to recent reports. The studio was rumored to be struggling to get the story on track with constant changes to the scripts and a possible threat from Mahershala Ali to leave the project due to problems with the script.

But in the midst of these ups and downs, a light of optimism emerges.

In a recent interview with EW, Mahershala Ali has provided an encouraging update, showing confidence in the project and anticipating the start of filming in the near future. This statement creates a new wave of anticipation among Marvel fans and Blade fans, as the actor seems to shine a bright light on the future of the reboot. These are his words:

“We are working on it. That’s the best I can tell you. I am very encouraged with the direction of the project. I think we will do it again relatively soon.”

“I’m genuinely encouraged in terms of where things are, who’s on board and who’s leading the way in terms of writing the script, directing and all that. So that’s as far as I can tell you.” Said Mahershala Ali.

(cordonpress)

Blade is scheduled to be released on November 7, 2025. So, they will have to hurry up to finish the script and start filming to reach that date.

We can see that 2025 will be an intense year for Marvel Studios since 4 films will arrive in theaters. First we will see Captain America: Brave New World (February 14, 2025), then Fantastic Four (May 2, 2025), Thunderbolts (July 25, 2025) and finally Blade (November 7, 2025).

While the rest of the UCM installments are available on Disney Plus with this link.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.