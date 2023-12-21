An entity could return to Marvel taking advantage of Magneto's resurrection.

The King of Shadows aims to dominate Magneto

Join the conversation

Magneto found his way to redemption recently, moving away from his time as a villain to become the hero that the mutant community needed. In fact, Magneto sacrificed himself for the X-Men, a death that completely shook the Marvel Universe that brought many ramifications to Marvel stories. However, a cosmic villain from the X-Men has his own dark plans linked to the resurrection of Magnetowhich seems imminent. Storm's Search after the Genesis War is to bring Magneto back from the dead, but there are many obstacles standing in the way. the return of Max Eisenhardt.

An entity could return to Marvel taking advantage of Magneto's resurrection

Without everyone knowing, the Shadow king He also has his eyes on Magneto, but for much more sinister purposes. The participation of the King of Shadows in this upcoming story was revealed in the preview of the third issue of the comic series Resurrection of Magneto #3. The Shadow King is a parasitic entity found in various dimensions with great power, to the point that he has even been portrayed as a dark contrast to the iconic Phoenix Force.

Although the Shadow king has had numerous hosts throughout the history of the X-Menis primarily associated with the mutant telepath Amahl Farouk. Farouk welcomed the Shadow king for centuries, joining the malicious entity at various points in its history. Their connection was so deep that Farouk's most recent arc was about the struggle she had to endure when she finally broke up with him, and I didn't know what his true identity was..

The fact that the Shadow king select a Magneto as your way back to Marvel Universe It's something really intriguing. He Shadow king It mainly chooses telepaths as its hosts, but surely it could still make use of the Master of Magnetism, which is an Omega level X-Men. However, the Shadow King has past connections to Storm. At the same time, the King of Shadows has also positioned himself as an enemy of Professor X and Legion. Although I don't know what it is the reason that has led Marvel to resort to this cosmic entitythe return of Shadow King as an imminent threat in Magneto's resurrection.

Despite the title of the series, it is not known if Magneto's resurrection will end up being a success, much less if he will achieve it by paying the enormous cost of joining the Shadow king. However, if the Shadow King returns to the Tierrait might be interesting to know what your plan is once you reach your goal. The Shadow King was the main antagonist behind the Muir Island saga. of X-Men, but this adventure in the franchise was affected by the departure of the writer Chris Claremont for discussions with Marvel Comics.

The comic Resurrection of Magneto #3 will be released on March 20, 2024.

Join the conversation