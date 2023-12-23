As the La Voz: All Stars gala progressed, the coaches were running out of spots on their teams. And when Palomy got on a stage that he knows very well, only Orozco had a place, and he only had one place left.

The pressure was capital and the Barcelonan, unfortunately, did not turn around, even though Palomy had performed a version of Ángel Caído with a lot of feeling.

Malú and Pablo López jumped on stage to hug the talent when the coach had an idea: “Let's sing it together,” she proposed. Thus, with Pablo López on the piano, Malú and Palomy have sung together the song that the man from Malaga composed for the woman from Madrid.

Fonsi and Orozco, with that feeling of guilt that could not be shaken, admired this magical performance together. Enjoy it in full in the video!