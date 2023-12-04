Nicolas Maduro (Lapresse)

Maduro and the referendum to annex Guyana. The air of war is blowing in Latin America

La mossa di Nicolas Maduro risks the outbreak of a new front guerrathe president of Venezuela held a referendum in Guyana to annex the rich neighboring state to the country he governs. The votes decreed a “overwhelming success“, 90% of voters said yes to annexation. We are still far – we read in Repubblica – from the flashes of a guerrabut the first flashes of lightning appear on the horizon conflict that both the USA and Great Britain are observing with concern. Military contingents are massing along the borders of Guyana, in the north-east of the continent. Brazil does it, worried about what could happen, Guyana itself does it with only 800 thousand inhabitants fears being overwhelmed by patriotic and nationalistic winds that the Caracas regime has been blowing for weeks.

The president of Venezuela wins his referendum on the annexation of a large portion of Guyana Esequiba, a territory of 160 thousand square kilometers rich in raw materials, gold, oil and gas and establishes with 10,544,320 million votes a right that it considers ancient, as well as historical. An avalanche of yeses almost 90 percent. Strengthened by the success, Maduro will be able to support his reasons more vigorously call him asking for a clear and definitive verdict. Or force his hand and threaten his neighbor of invasion. In both cases he will have to deal with the firm opposition of the Guyana that again yesterday, with his president Irfaan Ali, dressed in camouflage and in front of the soldiers lined up at the border, reiterated: “The Exequiba is ourswe are ready to defend every square centimeter“.

