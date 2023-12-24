Actor Mads Mikkelsen played Kaecilius in Doctor Strange (2016) and now he could return as a different character.

The actor, who previously wowed as the villain Kaecilius in Doctor Strange, could be set for a triumphant return. There are some rumors suggesting that Mads Mikkelsen is in talks for a totally different role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as he could be the new Doctor Doom.

Mads Mikkelsen, famous for his impressive portrayals of villains such as the Hannibal series and the Casino Royale movie, has been a recurring name linked to the iconic Fantastic Four villain.

There are other actors in the list to be Doctor Doom.

Although there are other interpreters that fans have imagined for the role, such as Cillian Murphy, the possible choice of Mads Mikkelsen to play this iconic character has generated an exciting stir among Marvel followers on social networks.

Mads Mikkelsen as Kaecilius in Marvel Studios

Speculation is at a fever pitch, especially with other actors linked to key roles in Fantastic Four. Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby have also been rumored to play Mister Fantastic and the Invisible Woman, respectively. Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach are also being eyed for possible roles in this highly anticipated reboot.

Doctor Doom, created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, is an iconic figure of the Marvel Universe, a genius scientist and ruler of Latveria, whose armor masks a scarred face. He is one of the most renowned and powerful villains in the vast Marvel universe.

The question remains: will we see Mads Mikkelsen playing the fearsome Doctor Doom at Marvel Studios? Time will tell, but they will soon have to announce the final casting for the Fantastic Four movie, as it premieres on May 2, 2025.

While we can see the other three installments of these characters on the Disney Plus streaming platform

