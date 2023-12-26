Can you imagine Mads Mikkelsen back at Marvel? Stop doing it, because the latest news about the UCM places the actor back in superheroes.

Mads Mikkelsen could return to Marvel Studios. The prestigious actor, recognized for his roles in hits such as Casino Royale, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore and Rogue One, could be in talks to return to the MCU. The actor previously played Kaecilius in Doctor Strange and it is rumored that he could return… But not as the same character!

Although it is not confirmed, Marvel Studios has previously resorted to recasting returning actors to play new roles. Although Mads Mikkelsen made a brief appearance in archival form in the Loki series, there is speculation about the role he could play in future MCU installments.

What could the actor's return to the UCM be like?

One theory that has gained traction is that Mads Mikkelsen could play classic Marvel villain Doctor Doom, known for being an iconic antagonist of The Fantastic Four. Fans hope to see him in the MCU, possibly in the next superhero movie. Although there is speculation that his role could be a cameo or something that leads to a more significant role in the future.

This possible Mads Mikkelsen's return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe could fill a vacant space. Especially after the departure of Jonathan Majors due to legal problems. This has led to speculation that a big-name villain like Doctor Doom could fill that space.

No confirmations, It remains to be seen how this situation will develop and where exactly Mads Mikkelsen could appear. His previous audition for the role of Doctor Doom in a previous Fantastic Four adaptation has raised even more expectations about his possible portrayal at Marvel Studios. Additional details regarding this potential involvement will be closely watched by fans as more information becomes available.

Fuente: Screen Geek

David Lorao

Aragonese born in Mollet del Vallès. Journalist and writer, lover of literature, music, comics and superheroes. I also like wolves and I have one called Snow.