Formula 1 will arrive in Madrid. At least this is confirmed by El Mundo, the media that has published the most complete information about the arrival of a new event of this sport in the Madrid capital. It will to the detriment of Barcelona from 2026, according to the information provided.

The arrival of Formula 1 to Madrid has been rumored for a long time but this year it has gained the most strength. In April, Relevo published a hypothetical circuit that would be developed by IFEMA and that had many similarities with other urban circuits that we have seen in recent years.

A few days before, the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, had confirmed the city’s interest in entering the World Cup circus. And also shortly before, in March, the Official Bulletin of Industrial Property (BOPI) had already registered the names Formula 1 Madrid Grand Prix y Madrid Grand Prix.

All these steps have been remembered in recent hours. Already yesterday the rumor that Formula 1 would have an appointment in Madrid began to gain strength again, but it was a few minutes ago when El Mundo published a large number of details.

Formula 1 in Madrid

According to the media’s information, Formula 1 itself is expected to make the official announcement in the next few hours or, at the latest, next week. It will do so from its headquarters in London, where Liberty Media, owner of the sport, has its operations headquarters.

There, according to the newspaper, the final dates of the event will be confirmed, which aims to begin in 2026 on a circuit that will rotate in the IFEMA environment. They also point out that the bulk of the investment will not come from public coffers and that it will be the companies that organize the World Cup events in Mexico and Miami that will aspire to it through a competition.

They emphasize that the Government of the Community of Madrid and the City Council have made it clear that there will be no public investment in the route and, according to IFEMA, the economic return for the city would be around 500 million euros for each of the 10 years that , according to leaked information, would be signed in the first agreement.

They assure that the choice of the place is favorable because it is close to the airport, has IFEMA at its disposal as a logistics center and, in addition, has available the land where the massive Mad Cool is held to make the event more than just a sports event focused on the single-seaters. It is a proposal similar to what we have seen in Miami. The route does, however, need approval from the FIA.

Furthermore, the Madrid event would be the only one in Spain. The Spanish Grand Prix in Montmeló has been hanging in the balance for several years, due to disagreements between the Barcelona City Council and Liberty Media, in relation to the fee they must pay for the organization of the event.

According to the latest information that has been published, urban circuits pay Liberty Media between 20 and 35 million euros every year for the organization of a Formula 1 race. The director of the Montmeló circuit defended that the economic return in Barcelona is more than 200 million euros. In Valencia, it is estimated that between public payments and corruption, Formula 1 cost its neighbors around 300 million euros in the five years it was carried out.

The information suggests that Barcelona would end its cycle with Formula 1 in 2025. “I understand the concern in Catalonia about losing the Formula 1 Grand Prix but, indeed, there is a project in Madrid that Ifema has presented and that is a circuit semi-urban, which is competing with Barcelona. For the first time, there is an alternative proposal, and that is known,” said Victor Francos, president of the Higher Sports Council (CSD), this Monday, in words reported by El Español.

In Xataka | Aston Martin was on the verge of declaring bankruptcy. Until he set up an F1 team

Photo | Aston Martin