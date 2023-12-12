A new collaboration between Stellantis and Ample aims to revolutionize the electric car experience. Both have established a quick battery exchange systemcapable of providing a full charge in less than five minutes.

The electric car, until now limited by long charging times, faces a radical transformation. Stellantis and Ample have joined forces to integrate Ample’s Modular Battery Swapping solution into the brand’s electric cars, they announced in a press release.

When it comes to electric car batteries, we have heard everything: solid state batteries, better charging points and even electrified roads. Now we return to one of the simplest ideas: swapping batteries.

Swapping batteries, at stations similar to automatic car washes at gas stations, would allow drivers to replace their depleted battery with a fully charged one in minutes, eliminating one of the main barriers to the adoption of electric cars.

The interchangeable battery system for electric cars will be tested in Madrid in 2024

Besidesthe first step of the project will be taken in Madrid in 2024, using a fleet of 100 Fiat 500e within Stellantis’ Free2move car sharing service.

Ample’s technology, essential in this development, stands out for its ability to adapt to any electric vehicle without the need to redesign existing platforms. This means easier and more efficient integration into the Stellantis range of vehicles.

Besides, Ample’s electric car battery swapping stations are lightweight and can be installed in public spaces in just three daysoffering a scalable infrastructure that responds quickly to growing demand.

When an electric vehicle equipped with Ample technology approaches a station, it is automatically recognized. The driver initiates the battery change via a mobile app, resulting in a fully charged battery in less than five minutes.

This solution is not only fast but also cost-effective, minimizing downtime and associated costs. And it may provide the long-awaited solution with the electric car battery.

The battery exchange system promises to fight for comfort and efficiency, but also for a significant impact on the future of sustainable mobility. We will see first-hand what it is like, in Madrid.