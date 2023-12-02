As part of his tour “The Celebration Tour”, Madonna announced a new concert in Mexico. With this new date, the diva of “La Isla Bonita” will perform five times on the country’s stages. As revealed by The eye, This last day will mark the closing of the American artist’s tour in Mexicomaking it a unique opportunity for those who were unable to obtain tickets for previous performances.

The “Queen of Pop” will perform her show at the Sports Palace in Mexico City, April 26, 2024taking a day off after their first concerts scheduled at the same venue.

Pre-sale and ticket sales

The presale For the fifth date the Thursday December 7, exclusively for Citibanamex cardholders, and will be open to general public he December 8th.

Ticketmaster, through its official website, has announced the prices of tickets for Madonna’s concerts. Costs will vary depending on the attendance format, ranging from $1,020 for the bleacher section to $11,600 in the area closest to the stage.

It should be noted that the famous woman had to reschedule her shows in Mexico due to a “serious bacterial infection” that led her to be hospitalized months before the start of the Tour. Initially scheduled for January 25, 27, 28 and 30, the concerts were moved to April 20, 21, 23 and 24 of next year.

Last October, The Celebration Tour began in London, standing out with the presentation of more than forty songs, including notable hits from the last four decades. The stage chosen was the O2 center, located in the east of the country, where Madonna performed for four days that sold out all the tickets.

The singer, dressed in an elegant black dress and a striking silver headdress, wowed the audience with a powerful performance of her 1998 hit song, “Nothing Really Matters.” In a show highly anticipated by fans, the special presence of Bob The Drag Queen, wearing an elaborate period costume, welcomed the pop star to the stage.

This tour is recognized as a “unique experience” by reviewing the rich musical career of the singer, which has 65 years of history. Beyond being a tour of her career, the tour also aims to pay tribute to the city of New York, where Madonna took her first steps as an artist.

MM

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions