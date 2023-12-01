Close to the release of the first promotional images, Mad Max: Furiosa shows itself in primo trailer of the film, released during the CCXP 2023the South American comic-con held annually in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Together with the trailer, the full name of the film, which will be Furiosa: a Mad Max Saga and the official promotional poster.

The film was placed in the expert hands of George Millerthe Australian director father of the Mad Max saga, who wrote the film scriptfour hands with Nico Lathouriswho had already participated in the writing of Fury Road.

In front of the camera we find instead Anya Taylor-Joy in the role of a young woman Angry – character played by Charlize Theron in Fury Road – e Chris Hemsworth as the warlord Dementus.

The studio also released the following official synopsis: «As the world falls into ruin, the young Furiosa is torn from the Green Place of the Many Mothers and ends up in the hands of a horde of bikers led by the Warlord Dementus. As two tyrants compete for dominion of the Citadel, Furiosa will have to survive many trials as she tries to return home across the Wastelands.”

Furiosa: a Mad Max Saga is scheduled for theatrical release from 24 Maggio 2024.