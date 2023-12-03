loading…

French President Emmanuel Macron warned that Israel’s goal of eliminating Hamas risked triggering a decade-long war. Photo/Illustration

DUBAI – President French Emmanuel Macron warn that purpose Israel to eliminate Hamas risking triggering a decade-long war.

“I think we are at a point where the Israeli government has to define its goals and the end state they want more precisely,” Macron said at a press conference on the sidelines of the UN COP28 climate talks in Dubai as quoted by The New Arab, Sunday (3 /12/2023).

Israel began indiscriminate bombing of the besieged Gaza Strip on October 7, killing more than 15,000 Palestinians amid a sweeping siege of the territory, which has deprived 2.3 million people of food, water and fuel.

Israel also continues to target hospitals, schools, refugee camps and more, amid accusations of war crimes by several human rights groups and countries.

Israel’s military campaign was carried out in response to a sudden Hamas cross-border attack that killed 1,200 Israelis. The group also held more than 200 Israeli citizens hostage, as well as a number of foreigners.

“What would be meant by the total destruction of Hamas, and does anyone think it is possible? “If yes, the war will last for 10 years,” said Macron.

After the Israeli army again attacked the Gaza Strip on Friday following the breakdown of a week-long ceasefire, Macron spoke about the need to step up efforts to achieve a lasting ceasefire in the conflict.

Macron traveled to Doha on Saturday to meet Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, whose government has played a key role in diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.

But his five-hour stopover in Doha came just after the Israeli negotiators had left, and Israel said there was a “deadlock” in the negotiations.