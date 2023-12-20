France, Macron finds Le Pen's favor with his immigration law proposal and the government crisis erupts

Marine Le Pen pulls a left-handed shot at President Emmanuel Macron by backing his immigration law. It would seem impossible to say, yet that is what happened and, as predicted, a chasm has opened up within the French government.

The object of the dispute is the ddocument presented by the tenant of the Elysée on immigration, rejected in the first instance during the National Assembly, or rather, sent back to the Joint Joint Commission with a motion of censure supported by the opposition. The body is made up of seven senators and seven deputies from different political orientations, with the aim of reaching a compromise solution.

After more than 24 hours of negotiations – reports La Stampa – yesterday afternoon the fourteen parliamentarians agreed on a much tougher draft than the previous documentcontested by the left but approved by Republicans and Lepenists of the National Rassemblement. The leader of the far right spoke of a “huge victory” when she announced that her people would vote in favor of the bill that evening. At that point, the scam was fully cooked and the reactions did not take long to arrive.

The “tribune” of France Insoumise, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, spoke of a law containing everything that “the Front National has been demanding for 50 years”, while the secretary of the Socialist Party, Olivier Faure, spoke of a “terrifying moment”.

I most controversial points of the revised text according to the left they concern: the family allowances, that would belong to them regular foreigners only after five years of residence in France or 30 months of professional activity; those who come to study in France will have to pay a deposit; The Parliament will set immigration quotas every year; prefects will have greater powers to issue residence permits.

Many sections of civil society have rebelled against these measures with a reactionary and nationalist flavour asking for a gesture of responsibility: about twenty university rectors denounced the “unworthy measures” for the country – continues La Stampa – while trade unions, humanitarian associations and NGOs have spoken out against the project, calling it the “most regressive of the last 40 years”.

The move engineered by the far right has thus sent the majority and the executive into a tailspin. The Minister of Health, Aurelien Rousseau, that of Higher Education, Sylvie Retailleau, and that of Housing Policies, Patrice Vergriete, have threatened to resign, while many of the Macronian parliamentarians have said they are ready not to vote on the text.

In a desperate attempt to calm the spirits, the Minister of the Interior Gérald Darmanin, who presented the bill, announced for the first time that “10 thousand foreign workers will be regularized every year” in France. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, however, defined Marine Le Pen's move as a “crude maneuver” asking her majority to vote in favor of the project.

Meanwhile, the Senate, dominated by Republicans, approved the law with 214 votes in favor and 114 against. Macron has decided to ask for a second resolution in the case of the approval of the law in the National Assembly with a majority of votes from the Rassemblement National.

