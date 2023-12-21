Macron defends Gérard Depardieu: “A manhunt against him”

The President of France Emmanuel Macron defends Gérard Depardieu, the actor accused of sexual harassment and protagonist of a TV investigation in which he utters sexist and vulgar jokes even on a ten-year-old girl.

“I am a great admirer of Gérard Depardieu, an immense actor who makes France proud,” Macron declared in a press conference.

After the investigation was broadcast, in fact, the Minister of Culture Rima Abdul Malak, who said she was “deeply shocked” by “extremely serious declarations, of terrible violence contrary to the dignity of women and children” had announced a disciplinary procedure which could lead to the withdrawal of the Legion of Honor from the actor.

Macron, however, disavowed the minister, stating that she went “too far” since the honor does not serve to establish a “moral order”.

The French president then underlined that for Gérard Depardieu the “presumption of innocence” must be respected.

“The legal procedures will continue. But in the meantime, let's not take away the Legion of Honor from an artist because of an accusation, otherwise we would have taken the honor away from many artists,” declared Macron.

The resident of the Elysée then added: “If every time someone accuses you of the worst things, you who have a public role can no longer do anything, there is an air of suspicion, it is no longer democracy. We are no longer free citizens.”

Macron's statements provoked numerous reactions. “Macron's words about Depardieu are yet another insult to the movement for the freedom of speech of victims of sexual violence,” commented Green MP Sandrine Rousseau.

Anne-Cécile Mailfert, president of the Women's Foundation, however, accuses: “There is nothing right in the President's comments on Depardieu. I don't have enough tweets to say how outrageous this is, how despicable it is to the victims, and how anachronistic it is.”