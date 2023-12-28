M&A, operations in decline. Value plummets by 60 billion: -40%

The mergers and acquisitions (M&A) landscape in Italy concluded a complicated 2023. High economic and geopolitical uncertainty impacted investment decisions, making them more cautious. As a result, the average transaction size is expected to shrink this year and the total investment volume is expected to fall to between 55 and 60 billion euros, a decline of 40% compared to 2022. These estimates were presented by EY during the debate digital “Investing in Italy”, reported by Mf.

However, the forecasts for 2024 show a number of operations with objectives in Italy (1,250) in line with the previous yearand this is mainly due to the private equity sector, which is expected to be involved in around 500 deals (40%), a result not far from 2022. While mergers and acquisitions within national borders present difficulties, the investment trends of Italian companies in foreign markets. EY estimates over 270 transactions with a total volume of just under 15 billion euros. These numbers demonstrate how the strategic use of transactions is essential to redefine operating markets and reorient the supply of raw materials and products.

Looking to 2024, EY sees positive signs in the transactional landscape, despite ongoing complexities. “Markets are anticipating a rate cut from the second half of next yearor, the decrease in inflation and the recovery of growth in some key markets, such as the European and, in particular, German ones”, explains Marco Daviddi, managing partner strategy and transactions di EY in Italia.

EY expects the industrial sector to continue to absorb a significant portion of the market share in Italy, with a recovery of activity in the consumer sector, penalized in the last 18 months by uncertainty regarding the purchasing propensity of families. Furthermore, the energy sector should continue to attract resources thanks to the push of the energy transition.

However, to increase the country's attractiveness, EY suggests targeting private resources, not just public ones linked mainly to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). Despite government forecasts for 2024, which indicate growth of GDP of 0.6%, EY presents a more conservative projection of 0.6%, partly attributable to the reduction in private investment.

The executives of Italian companies interviewed in the EY CEO Outlook Pulse appear moderately optimistic about the results of their companies in the coming years. The majority expects an increase in revenues (66%) and an increase in profitability (52%). THowever, a technological challenge emerges: over 70% believe that generative AI will have a significant impact on revenue, organizational and operational models. Only a third of those interviewed have developed and are implementing a structured plan on technological transformation, an aspect that could put the competitiveness of the sector at risk. country compared to the rest of the world.

