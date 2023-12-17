Suara.com – The Grand Final of the M5 World Championship started today, Sunday (17/12/2023) by bringing together a team from Indonesia, ONIC vs a team from the Philippines, AP Bren. The results of the Grand Final of the M5 World Championship were a victory for the home team.

The first game opened intensely after ONIC released Owgwen's mainstay hero, Mathilda. This interference from roamer AP Bren became a nightmare for the yellow hedgehogs who had difficulty dealing with the home team.

AP Bren's early game went very smoothly after defeating three ONIC players in the first turtle contest. Kairi's fall in front of his main base provided a smooth path for AP Bren to secure the first game with a landslide victory.

Continuing to the second game, ONIC gave a sweet opening with superior kill points and gold. The yellow hedgehog's aggressive play was actually stopped by AP Bren in the 6th minute.

The teams from Indonesia and the Philippines played fiercely in the second game. Sanz's game with Gord became a nightmare for AP Bren who lost his lord and a number of players.

In the fourth lord contest, ONIC won a landslide victory in the war that was created. After defeating Kyletzy, Flaptzy and Pheww, the yellow hedgehog threatened AP Bren's main base and equalized the points at 1-1 in the second game.

The third game was opened very aggressively by AP Bren with a thick line of heroes. Flaptzy with Lapu Lapu is a scourge for ONIC which is annoying all over the map area.

ONIC, which was pressured from all sides, made the yellow hedgehog team in disarray. The aggressive play of the Filipino team brought an easy win for the team with the second lord in the third game.

The fourth game was tough even though Kairi played with the assassin hero who was her mainstay. Unfortunately, this strategy did not succeed in bringing victory to the yellow hedgehog.

AP Bren's aggressive action overwhelmed ONIC again in the fourth game. Overthrowing Butsss and Sanz, AP Bren secured a very sweet victory.

The deciding game for AP Bren, both teams played very aggressively and challenged each other. Winning in the early game, ONIC was only able to turn things around in the first lord contest.

It was going hard, ONIC harbored AP Bren's dream of finishing the game in the fifth game. Victory in this game belonged to the yellow hedgehog who put up fierce resistance.

The defeat in the previous three games seems to be a lesson for ONIC. In the sixth game, the yellow hedgehog stopped AP Bren's dominance in the early game after pocketing the first lord.

CW and Claude performed flawlessly with 9 kills and 8 full assists. He was even confident that he was in the front area when he hit the AP Bren player who was carrying a thick-blooded hero.

In the 14th minute after defeating AP Bren, the yellow hedgehog secured the sixth game and forced the home team to play in the seventh game.

Despite excelling in the early game, the ONIC hero apparently wasn't able to handle the mighty AP Bren in draft. The Filipino team was apparently able to handle the return kill action smoothly.

The fall of Kiboy and Butsss in the final minutes was a nightmare for the yellow hedgehog. AP Bren finished the seventh game smoothly and won the title at the M5 World Championship.