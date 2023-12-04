This M5 Evolve has already driven some kilometers, but is still completely fresh.

The Essen Motor Show is currently in full swing. 8 rooms full of the coolest cars, projects and scale models. A mandatory number for the car enthusiast. And in many cases, enthusiasts enjoy customizing their car entirely to their own wishes. Of course, there are people who are stuck in their OCD and only go for original, but now that even the biggest neurotic @nicolasr is modding his Model S, there is no longer any reason to keep your car standard.

Tuning a car can be done in many ways. The car in the images appears to be as good as standard. It is simply a very neat BMW M5 of the E39 generation, according to some the best of all time.

Followers of the My Car section will recognize the car as the M5 of Adil, one of the biggest petrolheads we know. He has spared no expense to make his M5 the ultimate M5.

Supercharger!

You wouldn’t say the car has been modified, because even the wheels are the original ‘Styling 65’ items. However, almost everything underneath has been addressed. The S62B50 features an Evolve supercharger kit. So you have a lot of cylinder capacity, a direct throttle response, a lot of power (600 hp!), even more torque and a wonderful sound.

A supercharger is therefore always better than a twin turbo setup. The reason manufacturers choose turbos is simple: more power and less consumption. However, a supercharger is better and Adil knew that too. The engine was overhauled in 2017, so it is still quite fresh. The supercharger was only added after the overhaul, just like the Supersprint exhaust and exhaust manifold. So those 303,672 km on the clock are really relative.

The rest of the car has been modified to handle the power. There is an OS Giken plate limited slip differential that is significantly better than the M5’s standard limited slip. Another weak point of the E39 M5 are the brakes, which has been remedied here with a Big Brake Kit. For better handling there is a Bilstein B16 coilover set. In short, everything has been adjusted. Costs of all this beauty: 57.450 euro.

Should you buy the M5 Evolve?

Well, then the question remains: should you do this? People are always very concerned when it comes to high mileage cars. First of all, it is an older car, so yes, it makes sense that it has more kilometers on it. Secondly, mileage doesn’t mean much.

When the undersigned sold the 325d with 230,000 km on the clock, it drove better than when it had 145,000 km on it and the condition was considerably better. Considerably more money, time and love has been invested in this M5, so you don’t have to worry about that mileage. In fact, a high mileage is very liberating. After all, you can drive whatever you want! And that is exactly what this car was built for! Interested? You can view the ad here!

