Zanubrutinib “is a real revolution. It is not a chemotherapy drug, but a drug that is administered orally and which works very well. It is the one that to date, in patients who have not responded to the first line, gives the best results compared to any other therapeutic agent.” Pier Luigi Zinzani, professor of Hematology at the University of Bologna – L. and A. Seragnoli Institute of Hematology, said this following the press conference organized by BeiGene to announce the availability in our country of zanubrutinib for Lymphatic Leukemia Chronic and Marginal Zone Lymphoma.