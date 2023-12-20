Luxury, LVMH sets its sights on Veneto: acquisition of the historic Renato Menegatti of Villaverla

Lvmh Métiers d’Art – division of the French luxury giant LVMH dedicated to artisanal production – ha acquired 100% of Renato Menegatti, which produces metal components for accessories from the fashion sector. At the same time as the operation, the company was renamed M.ON.DE (Metal-on-Demand), says a note. As reported by Il Sole 24Ore-Radiocor, this is a natural development of the LVMH Me'tiers d'Art strategy, which recently consolidated its presence in leather goods with the acquisition of the Spanish tannery Grupo Verdeveleno, and in silk, with the partnership signed in November with the historic Hosoo company (masters of silk since 1688).

Read also: Montezemolo, the Luxembourg holding Gamma is faltering. Millions of losses in 2022

The Renato Menegatti of Villaverla (Vicenza) is a point of reference in the European metal sector since 1980 and, today, M.On.De stands out for applying processes typical of the world of jewelery to production of small metal parts for accessories by developing the entire process in-house.

Read also: MSC, Costamagna and Iervolino together for the relaunch of Unopiù

“We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with a group of highly qualified professionals in reaching new goals in the metalworking sector”, comments theCEO of LVMH Me'tiers d'Art Matteo De Rosa. “Determined to continue the legacy of this excellence with passion and innovation, we are confident that this acquisition will allow us to continue to offer our customers extraordinary luxury products and consolidate our position as a point of reference in the sector.”

Subscribe to the newsletter