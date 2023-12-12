Farfetch collapses on the stock market, now Yoox is also at risk

The complication of Farfetch’s situation is clear. The luxury products platform, founded by José Neves, postponed the approval of its quarterly financial statements to November and instructed JP Morgan and Evercore to seek $500 million for a possible delisting from Wall Street. Corriere della Sera reports it. The British company, with a hybrid business model that includes online salesphysical stores and owned brands (some of which have been put up for sale), suffered a 35% loss on the stock market yesterday, bringing its value to just over 400 million dollars, compared to the peak of 26 billion reached in 2021 (an 80% year-to-date decline).

Read also: Signa, 10 billion “hole”. And Europe trembles: it is a new Lehman

Investors express doubts about the sustainability of the business model, considering that Farfetch has recorded sales exceeding 4 billion dollars in 2022, but with a loss of two million. The crisis could also affect the future of Yoox Net a Porter, owned by Richemont, with which Neves has an agreement to acquire 47.5% and create the main world leader in e-commerce of luxury products. The current situation makes the implementation of the operation difficult. Richemont said it does not intend to provide assistance to Farfetchthus also putting Ynap at risk, which the French group would like to sell due to lower-than-expected results.

Subscribe to the newsletter