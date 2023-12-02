Luxury, a market that knows very little about the crisis

1.5 trillion dollars (+10% compared to the past year) is the mind-boggling figure estimated by Bain & Company as the value in 2023 of the luxury sector at a global level. The Bain report, made with Altagamma (Italian association of luxury manufacturers) takes into account different categories: jewellery, fashion, watches, travel, cars, gastronomy, spirits, wines, art, yachts, private planes and luxury cruises. Of course, this “dream” market suffered slightly during the pandemic but immediately afterwards it started again, stronger than before, without the slightest worries related to wars or economic uncertainties. The surprise, highlighted by Bain, is that the super-rich are starting to consume more and more at a younger age. In fact, generation Y (the millennials of the 80s) and Z (90s) have become the driving force of this market. The super-rich spend more and more and from a young age.



Luxury, the sector also suffered increases after Covid, but they didn’t realize it

What is certain is that this sector has also undergone increases, after Covid and the war in Ukraine, of over 25% but, as we know, the increases are felt by the poor, certainly not by the rich. But what could be the trend of the future in the short term? Many analysts maintain that there could be a slight slowdown even if they confirm (an objectively easy assessment) that the sector is strong. A small example comes from Louis Vuitton which, without fear, launches its famous bag, the Speedy, in a version with crocodile skin, gold chain and padlock with small diamonds for the modest sum of 1 million euros. And it is no coincidence that the second richest man in the world after Elon Musk is Bernard Arnault (almost 200 billion in assets), major shareholder of LVMH. Another leading sector noted in the report is the tourism with dream offers from 100,000 to 500,000 per person. The demand for first class tickets seems to be growing, as are lovers of private flights. And could multi-star hotels be missing from this orgy of luxurious data? Of course not. Bain indicates that the openings of luxury hotel they increased by 40% in 2022; and in this sense, consumers’ interest in spending on experiences and travel has exceeded all expectations.” The picture is completed by wellness sector (+10%) supported this time not only by generations Y and Z, but also by older boomers. In conclusion, however, we cannot forget the other side of the coin, the social aspect which nevertheless makes us think. Today in the world, Oxfam tells us, eight people own the same wealth (426 billion dollars) as 3.6 billion people. Seven out of ten people live in countries where inequality has increased over the last thirty years. And this is also a trend to consider.

Subscribe to the newsletter