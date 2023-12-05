Bulgari (known as BVLGARI) has designed a car.

Shoemaker, stick to your last? This does not apply to the Italian luxury brand Bulgari. Known for bags, jewelry, watches and soon cars. The brand has designed its own car. A digital creation, because gamers will soon be able to drive the car in Gran Turismo 7.

This is a Vision car. Several car manufacturers have already released such a car for the Gran Turismo games in the past. Non-car related brands are also taking the piss these days. Such as in this case a fashion brand with the Bulgari Aluminum x Gran Turismo Special Edition. It is not the first time that Bulgari has done something with a car. Nine years ago they were busy with a Range Rover Sport.

The car was presented last weekend during the GT World Finals in Barcelona, ​​Spain. If that doesn’t mean anything to you, that’s a virtual racing competition in the game Gran Turismo 7. The event was held in the Spanish city. The car is a reference to the Bulgari Aluminum watch from 1998.

You will soon be able to drive the Bulgari Aluminum x Gran Turismo Special Edition in Gran Turismo 7, but something physical will also emerge from this collaboration with Polyphony Digital. Bulgari is releasing two new variants of the watch, a special Gran Turismo Edition. There will be one with a yellow housing (500 pieces) and black details and one with an anthracite housing with yellow details (1,200 pieces).

The fashion house itself did not design the car. For this they have hired car designer Fabio Filippini. This Italian is the former design chief at Pininfarina. In short, no pancake.

It’s not an electric car. This may still emit virtual CO2. Under the hood is a four-cylinder mid-engine that can rotate at 10,000 rpm, linked to a seven-speed gearbox. It is not yet known when the Bulgari car will come to the game publicly. It is clear that anyone who buys the corresponding watch will receive a code to unlock the car in Gran Turismo 7.

