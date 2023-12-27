Gucci, Ferrari and Prada dominate the luxury rankings in 2023. The data

The strength of a brand lies in the ability to communicate a clear and coherent image of itself, allowing consumers to know what type of products they are buying and what corporate values ​​they are supporting: the so-called brand equity. According to the ranking Best Global Brands 2023 made by Interbrandamong the Italian companies that light up the podium of top 100 There are Gucci, Ferrari e Prada.



Gucci

As reported by Forbes, Gucci is positioned at 34th place in the ranking. “Influential, innovative and progressive, Gucci is reinventing a thoroughly modern approach to fashion.” And the data confirms this despite a 2% drop it's a dropped 4 positions in the rankings. In fact, the brand recorded a value of 19.969 billion dollars.

Ferrari

Ferrari is positioned at 70th place. The value of the automotive brand, “producer of the most desired cars in the world, and now a permanent presence at Milan Fashion Week”, grows by +16% and stands at 10.830 billion dollarsmoving up 5 places.

Prada

The value of the brand Pradaall’86th placecompared to 2022 is grew by 12% and is evaluated 7.321 billion dollars. Prada's growth strategies extend beyond traditional fashion, with the launch of Prada Eternal Gold, Adidas Football for Prada and collaboration with Axiom Space to produce lunar spacesuits.

Budget 2023

A year of stability: this is the 2023 budget of the industry Italian fashionwhich estimates closing the 12 months with a turnover of 111.7 billion eurosgrowing by 3,2% a percentage very far from +16,9% recorded the previous year.

“It's a consolidation – he comments Ercole Botto Poalapresident of Confindustria Moda al Sole 24 Ore– after a 2022 recovery of significant volumes. The year started very well, but in the second half it began to sufferincrease in parts and reduction in demand. The exit from Silk Road it certainly wasn't sudden. But we don't yet know what the consequences will be.”

“It is therefore necessary to focus on synergies, to expand the advantages of technological development, according to the principi dell’open innovation. Today it is the speed in creating a system make a company competitive”, concludes Botto Paola.

