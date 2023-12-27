Luxottica, the workers' assembly approves the short week

Luxottica workers have approved by a very large majority the agreement to renew the supplementary contract which will concern the over 15,000 Italian employees of the group. “An important and not obvious result – say Sonia Tosoni, Raffaele Salvatoni and Benedetta Missaglia, of the National Secretariats of Filctem-Cgil, Femca-Cisl and Uiltec-Uil – which through industrial relations has put workers, male and female workers, models back at the center organizational and work-life balance”. The agreement, a note recalls, provides among other things for l'introduction of a new timetable model, with 20 Fridays a year at home, of which 5 with the scheduling of 40 hours of reduction in working hours and 15 covered by the company, recognizing equal pay for full time workers and the stabilization of 1550 employees. Furthermore, specific training on the issue of gender harassment is also envisaged, additional permits for study, for the father at the birth of his child or for inclusion in nursery and nursery school, up to increasing the use of the Ethical Bank. Other points of the agreement are: Smart working to extend its use also to employees directly linked to the production cycle; there generational relay with the retiring worker who switches to part time, but with 100% contributory coverage, e full time hiring of a young man; The strengthening of welfare establishing a solidarity fund with 1 million euros.

