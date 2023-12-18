Francesco Milleri, CEO of Luxottica

Luxottica: to continue growing we are now aiming to integrate audio too

The story of Luxottica is that of a company constantly searching for new sectors and markets to fuel its growth. Founded in 1961 in Agordo by Leonardo Del Vecchio as a laboratory for eyewear components, the company has expanded its business from the production of complete frames to direct distribution. According to what was reported by Economia del Corriere, in 2018 Luxottica achieved a historic merger with the French lens manufacturer Essilor, creating EssilorLuxottica, a giant with a turnover of 25 billion euros and a capitalization of 85 billion euros on the Paris Stock Exchange.



With the traditional eyewear market now well covered, Luxottica aims to explore new horizons of expansion in similar sectors to maintain high growth levels. Francesco Milleri, CEO of EssilorLuxottica, indicated three key areas for expansion: Ray-Ban Meta, Super Audio and Helix. In particularand, the company aims to innovate in the field of smart glasses under the Ray-Ban brand, seeking to popularize augmented reality among consumers. This includes overcoming privacy concerns and discovery of applications that can attract a wide audience.

In the context of digitalisation, EssilorLuxottica has launched Helix, an online service platform for opticians that covers everything from appointment booking to orders and insurance. However, the boldest move is entering the hearing solutions market. With the acquisition of the Israeli startup Nuance and the creation of an internal Research and Development division called “Super Audio”, EssilorLuxottica aims to imperceptibly integrate acoustic technologies into glasses, with the aim of reaching 1.25 billion consumers.

In parallel with industrial innovation, Luxottica continues to revolutionize the organization of work. In 2009, the company entered into one of the first corporate welfare agreements in Italy, becoming a model for many other companies. The recent introduction of the short week, tested at the end of 2023 in Italian factories, is an example of Luxottica's commitment in creating a more flexible working environment. With this initiative, 20,000 employees will be able to work only from Monday to Thursday for 20 weeks a year, keeping their wages unchanged. The future of Luxottica is therefore configured as a continuous search for innovation, growth and adaptation to the changing needs of the market.

