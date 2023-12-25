Suara.com – Luna Maya lost to singer Yura Yunita in a singles tennis match held at the RANS Sport Party Clash of Celebrity event at Istora Senayan, Saturday (23/12/2023). Luna lost with a final score of 6-4.

During the match, film star Suzzana came alone and without the company of her lover, Maxime Bouttier. This is also thought to be the reason Luna Maya performed less than optimally and ultimately lost.

However, Ariel NOAH's former lover denied this allegation. According to him, the results of the match were not influenced by the presence of his girlfriend.

Luna Maya (Instagram/@lunamaya)

“Not necessarily, there's nothing to do with it. It's not about people, it's about yourself. Whatever work you do, it seems like you're mentally competing, not because of the presence of people,” said Luna Maya when met after the match.

Even so, Luna Maya did not deny that if Maxime Bouttier came directly to provide support, she would be much calmer when competing.

“Yes, support really makes us more relieved and calm, winning or losing comes back to skill and mastering the match,” said Luna Maya.

The 40-year-old woman explained that her lover was absent for work reasons. Even though Maxime had tried to come, it turned out that there were unexpected obstacles.

Luna Maya (Instagram/@lunamaya)

Despite this, Luna Maya was still given full support by her boyfriend via video call.

“Ah, he (Maxime Bouttier) is really supportive. He was filming so he couldn't come. Even though filming should have finished, there were a lot of scenes that weren't finished,” explained Luna.

“It's like he's asked for permission, but if he gets permission today the shooting is still continuing whereas tomorrow it's Christmas, it's already a holiday. But he supported me earlier via video call,” he continued.

On the other hand, at Luna Maya's previous tennis match at the Again Tennis event, Maxime Bouttier was present and provided direct support for the actress from the sidelines.

The couple's sweet interaction also went viral because Luna Maya and Maxime Bouttier had previously only had a secret relationship.

Now Luna Maya and Maxime Bouttier have been dating for one year. It is suspected that their relationship is already at a serious level. Even their friends often give hints that the couple will get married soon.