Suara.com – The body of former Papuan governor Lukas Enembe will be flown to Papua on Thursday (28/12/2023) at 01.00 WIB. Lukas' body is currently at the Sentosa Funeral Home and Crematorium, Gatot Soebroto RSPAD, Central Jakarta.

Lukas Enembe's lawyer, Petrus Bala Pattyona, said Lukas is expected to arrive in Papua at 7.00 am local time.

“Indeed, the flight was said to be at 12.00 (night), but earlier we received information from the airline, so it was 01.00 in the morning, Thursday, and then landing in Papua at 07.00 in the morning,” he said.

Upon arrival in Papua, continued Petrus, Lukas Enembe's body will be honored.

Petrus has also coordinated with the National Police regarding the return of Lukas Enembe's body.

“Later, when we get there (Papua), because he is a former governor who was very instrumental, there might be a protocol event. What will the ceremony be like? I don't know yet,” explained Petrus.

Former governor of Papua for two terms and convicted of corruption, Lukas Enembe, died at the age of 56 while undergoing treatment at the Gatot Soebroto Army Hospital, Central Jakarta, Tuesday.

Head of RSPAD Gatot Soebroto Lt. Gen. TNI dr. Albertus Budi Sulistya, Sp.THT-KL., MARS confirmed the news of Lukas Enembe's death at 10.45 WIB.

“That's right, (died) at 10.45 WIB,” said Albertus Budi when contacted by ANTARA in Jakarta, Tuesday.

For the last few months Lukas Enembe has been undergoing trial in Jakarta for the corruption case that ensnared him.

The suspect, former Governor of Papua, Lukas Enembe, wears a wheelchair after undergoing an examination at the KPK's Red and White Building, Jakarta, Tuesday (19/9/2023). (Suara.com/Alfian Winanto)

During that time, Lukas' health condition deteriorated several times and he was treated at the Gatot Soebroto Army Hospital, Jakarta.

The DKI Jakarta High Court increased Lukas Enembe's sentence to 10 years in prison, a fine of Rp. 1 billion, subsidiary to four months' imprisonment, and payment of compensation amounting to Rp. 47.8 billion.

Lukas Enembe, at the first instance trial, was sentenced to eight years in prison and a fine of IDR 500 million subsidiary to four months in prison. (Between)