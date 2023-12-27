Suara.com – Former Governor of Papua Lukas Enembe died on Tuesday (26/12/2023). He breathed his last breath while undergoing treatment at the Gatot Soebroto Army Hospital, Central Jakarta due to suffering from kidney failure. Meanwhile, Lukas is a defendant in a bribery and gratification case.

Lukas has also become a suspect in a suspected money laundering crime (TPPU) case which is being handled by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK). So what about this corruption case considering that Lukas has died? How will Lukas compensate the state? Check out the following explanation.

The Fate of the Lukas Enembe Corruption Case

Lukas Enembe (Suara.com/Alfian Winanto)

Deputy Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission Johanis Tanak said that criminal responsibility for alleged corruption by Lukas Enembe had ended because he had died. It is known that Lukas has been found guilty by the Corruption Crime Court (Tipikor) at the Central Jakarta District Court and the DKI Jakarta High Court.

“With the death of the defendant, legally the defendant's criminal responsibility ends, but in the context of a corruption case,” said Tanak on Tuesday (26/12/2023).

Tanak said that with the death of the defendant, the public prosecutor's rights to Lukas ended by law. This also applies to the Lukas TPPU case which has not yet been brought to court.

“With the death of the suspect, the right to sue, both in corruption and money laundering cases, ends by law,” stressed Tanak.

How to Compensate the State for the Lukas Corruption Case?

Former Governor of Papua Lukas Enembe at the Corruption Court, Jakarta, Wednesday (13/9/2023). (Suara.com/Alfian Winanto)

However, Tanak explained that the state still has the right to demand state financial compensation through a civil lawsuit related to the corruption case that ensnared Lukas. The method is that the Corruption Eradication Commission must submit all of Lukas' files to the state attorney general (JPN) so that he can file a claim for state losses.

“The state still has the right to demand compensation for state finances through the civil legal process by filing a civil lawsuit with the District Court,” explained Tanak.

“To exercise the right to claim state financial losses through the civil lawsuit process, the Corruption Eradication Committee (KPK) must submit all of the case files of the late Enembe to the prosecutor's office so that JPN can file a claim for compensation for state financial losses through the district court,” he continued.

The suspect, former Governor of Papua, Lukas Enembe, wears a wheelchair after undergoing an examination at the KPK's Red and White Building, Jakarta, Tuesday (19/9/2023). (Suara.com/Alfian Winanto)

Former Governor of Papua Lukas Enembe died while undergoing treatment at Gatot Soebroto Army Hospital, Central Jakarta. Lukas died after 63 days of treatment.

Lukas began his detention so he could undergo treatment at the Gatot Soebroto Army Hospital on October 23 2023. Lukas was then declared dead on Tuesday (26/12/2023) at 10.45 WIB.

Lukas had asked to be helped to stand while being treated. The family then complied with this request.

The family helped Lukas stand up by holding his waist. Not long after that, the Governor of Papua for the second period was declared dead.

Lukas' body was laid to rest at the Sentosa RSPAD Funeral Home, Central Jakarta. The burial was accompanied by the family's sobs. Furthermore, Lukas' body will be flown to Papua on Wednesday (27/12) evening.

The Papuan Police prepare to escort the return of Lukas Enembe's body. Escort will be provided when the body is taken from the airport to the funeral home to the burial in Papua.

For your information, Lukas Enembe is a defendant in a bribery and gratification case. The latest news is that PT Jakarta has increased Lukas' sentence from 8 years in prison to 10 years in prison with a fine of IDR 1 billion, subsidiary to 4 months in prison. He was proven to have received tens of billions of rupiah in bribes and gratuities.

Contributor: Trias Rohmadoni