The match between Roma and Fiorentina heated up in the final minutes, after the Belgian attacker was given a red card

Very high tension final, with Roma left with nine men and Fiorentina doing everything they could to sink the blow. The Giallorossi are left with ten men due to the double yellow to Nicola Zalewski in the 64th minute and in the 87th minute Lukaku’s bad tackle on Kouamé is for Rapuano from a direct red. The two coaches go crazy, Mourinho is furious, but Italiano is also held back. There is a risk of a fight on the pitch, Roma defender Mancini is very nervous, but in the end the referee doesn’t issue any more cards and things seem to calm down.

high voltage

—

The game continued until the 97th minute, the Giallorossi managed to contain the Viola’s attack and when the final whistle arrived there was a new wave of tension. The Italian flies into the middle of the pitch and goes to speak in a decidedly animated way with Paredes, from the benches the Roma staff goes to ask for an account of what happened, even if Mourinho seems to want to move away to avoid further problems. Which is why he, in all likelihood, chooses to remain silent after the meeting. Meanwhile Rapuano waves a red to Milenkovic, sitting on the purple bench. Then everything seems to fall into place: Italiano smiles together with El Shaarawy, Paredes exchanges shirts with Nico Gonzalez, Kouamé and Pellegrini pat each other on the back, Kristensen and Biraghi hug each other. All under the eyes of a disconsolate Lukaku, who remained on the sidelines near his bench to watch the match until the end after receiving a red card which will prevent him from leading the Giallorossi attack against Bologna.