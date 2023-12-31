The Allianz fans welcomed the former Inter striker, who this summer risked ending up in black and white in the exchange with Vlahovic, targeting him. While for the Argentine the reception was different

Boos upon entering the pitch, at every ball touched and at the first attempt from distance. Hot stadium for Romelu Lukaku, targeted by the forty thousand Juventus fans at the Allianz Stadium. Hot atmosphere, but far from unexpected. It was already understood that the reception would be of this type in the summer, when the Juventus people opposed in every way the exchange between the former Inter rival, who had returned to Chelsea at the time, and Dusan Vlahovic.

DYBALA

—

If the Belgian risked becoming a Juventus player, Paulo Dybala played 7 seasons with the black and white shirt and won 5 championships. So much so that the fans showed him all their respect from the moment he arrived at the stadium.