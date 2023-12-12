Mourinho again dealing with the absence emergency. And the Champions League “play-off” against the surprise Bologna is just around the corner

José Mourinho is once again dealing with the absence emergency (between injuries and suspensions). In the match – fundamental for Roma’s standings – against Bologna it will be necessary to build a new team, certainly a new attack. The situation – decidedly uncomfortable – is this: Paulo Dybala and Sardar Azmoun are out due to injury and Romelu Lukaku is out due to suspension. The recovery times for the Argentine and the Iranian are still to be defined, but it is practically impossible to see them on the pitch as early as next Sunday. Also because the following week Napoli arrives at the Olimpico, followed by matches against Juve and Atalanta. As for the Belgian, it is to be hoped that the stop will be limited to one day (perhaps after an appeal in the event of a sting from the Sports Judge).

the rooster returns

—

How will the Special One play then? The most probable hypothesis sees El Shaarawy next to Belotti in a 3-5-2 in which the external problem also needs to be resolved, which we will talk about later. However, it is possible that Mourinho opts for a different solution, that is, Belotti as the sole striker supported by Pellegrini and Aouar. This is an idea that would at least allow for a change in attack, otherwise the coach would have to go fishing in the Primavera. In any case, it seems obvious that without Lukaku Gallo will find space in the championship again: starter for the first three days (i.e. before the arrival of Big Rom), the former Torino player started in the starting eleven only in the match against Monza (the first 63 minutes). For the rest, snippets of the match and five matches watched entirely from the bench, including the last four. For Belotti it will therefore be an important chance to demonstrate his usefulness, also because the January transfer window is upon us…

DOUBT ON THE LEFT

—

The other doubt concerns the bands. If on the right the ballot between Karsdorp and Kristensen continues to hold sway, on the opposite side the absence of Zalewski and that – highly probable – of Spinazzola put Mourinho at a crossroads. Either deploy Celik in the opposite lane to the one where he would usually play, or have El Shaarawy play as a winger but deprive himself of the possibility of using the Pharaoh card as a possible attack substitution. For this reason – at the moment – Celik is to be considered favorite for a starting shirt on the left, with one of Karsdorp or Kristensen acting on the opposite track.

