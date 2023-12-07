This morning, the popular Mexican YouTuber, Luisito, surprised his followers with an unexpected twist during a live broadcast through his Instagram account, which had the participation of 10 thousand spectators.

He suddenly informed his audience that he was experiencing pain in one of his teeth. She also described him as having an iron taste and noted that the discomfort was coming from the top of his mouth.

Without stopping the broadcast, the YouTuber ran to the bathroom to checked himself in the mirror and ran back to his cell phone camera and informed viewers that a tooth had fallen out.

Back on camera, he showed the tooth and later another one was “removed”, The content creator’s hands and mouth were bloody. Following the concernended the broadcast and left his fans with more than one question.

Of course the video quickly went viral and began to be shared on all social networks. The comments from Internet users were immediate. Some with signs of anguish and worrywhile many other disbelievers at what they have just seen so early in the morning.

