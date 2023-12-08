The famous influencer Luisito Comunica was a trend on social networks, because this Thursday morning while he was doing a live broadcast on his Instagram account A couple of his teeth fell out.

Luisito communicates during his live that he was telling about his new book, and also about his recent trip to Greenland. However, that live was quite controversial, because during his talk he mentioned that it gave him pain when speaking.

He also mentioned that during his trip he had been sick, but just before beginning to tell his story about his illness he exclaimed that the taste in his mouth was rust. After that moment you can see how his first tooth fell out.

However, that was not all, because when he realized that he had lost the tooth, he approached the camera to show it to his followers.

This situation caused the name of Luisito Comunica was a trend on the networks, but what really happened to Luisito’s teeth?

What happened alarmed the influencer’s followers, as they worried about his health and speculation began. Users claimed that he could have contracted an illness on his last trip, while others said that he only wanted to generate views.

This afternoon Luisito He expressed through Instagram stories and it was all part of his plan. What really happened to Luisito’s teeth was part of a marketing propaganda.

“We are very cool, thank you for your concern, I was already reading some of your tweets and watching some of your videos, very creative, if you really want to know what this was all about, the answer is here Netflix tomorrow, that’s all I need to know.” I will say”.

