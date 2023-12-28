'Invisible Santa' is a popular game in which several people give each other gifts without knowing who the author was.

That would be the definition of the game. However, at Luisa's house they have modified it a little this year.

His family announces in a video that has gone viral that they have given each other things that their great-aunt has at home.

When Luisas began to notice that all the things they were giving each other were all in his house, he couldn't believe it.

In the end they end up telling him that it is a joke and that all the gifts came from his own house.

She ends up happy and smiling because in the end that is what it is all about, giving happiness on these dates, even if it is in any way.

In And Now Sonsoles we have spoken with the protagonist of this story and her son: “