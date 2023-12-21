The tour of Luis Miguel In Mexico it has been a success, because for his fans this singer's performances are synonymous with quality and fun. That is why ticket sales sold out quickly and their 2024 concerts are also eagerly awaited..

In the midst of these circumstances, an issue related to the organization of these events has arisen, since it was reported that in Guadalajara, the City Council sanctioned those in charge of the concert for overcrowding.

Was, Sergio Ramírez López, intermunicipal civil protection coordinator for Guadalajara and Zapopanwho announced this fact related to the organizers of Luis Miguel's concerts at the Jalisco Stadium.

“I understand that yes and that there was concern and on Sunday the corresponding sanctions were generated by the inspection and surveillance department,” he said.

Among the incidents at the concert, this is in addition to the report that was given over the weekend about the arrest of resellers, who offered tickets at double the cost.

Luis Miguel Concerts in Guadalajara

