After a long and successful tour in 2023, Luis Miguel continues to succeed and is now a shareholder in the Mexican company Don Ramón, dedicated to the production and marketing of ultra-premium tequilas.

This was reported by the tequila house on social networks, which already has a new and dazzling member: Luis Miguel, “El Sol” from Mexico, who acquired shares in the company and thus became the owner of the company.

In a statement it was announced that The singer will continue with his Luis Miguel Tour 2024 with more than 100 concerts globally, this in collaboration with the premium brand Tequila Don Ramón.

The company highlighted that it shares the interpreter's vision of building the wealth and cultural heritage of Mexico day by day, “bringing this gift from our land to the whole world.”

“In the eyes of the World, Luis Miguel is a symbol of talent and an icon of the music and culture of our country,” said the tequila maker.

“Their interpretations inevitably take those who listen to them back to the living Mexico, full of joy, pride and color.

“Owner of a privileged voice, who has conquered the hearts of different generations and has sold millions of records throughout his career… the most important artist in Spanish-speaking music is experiencing one of his best moments,” they added.

The Don Ramón tequila house was founded in 1996 in Jalisco, Mexico, a company that is an expert in the harvest of agave and the production of tequila. It currently has a presence on all five continents.

When announcing the arrival of “Luismi”, the company stated that the artist's plans are to “lead the company to be number one with great innovations.”

