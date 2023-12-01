The cancellation of Luis Miguel’s concert at the La Corregidora stadium in the city of Querétaro last Thursday, November 30 due to adverse weather conditions caused annoyance among his fans who already had a ticket.

Eticket, responsible for the concert’s ticketing, commented on the matter this Friday on their social networks.

What will happen to the concert tickets?

Eticket mentions in its announcement that the El Sol concert It will be rescheduled for this Friday, December 1 starting at 20:00the headquarters will remain the Corregidora stadium.

However, those customers who cannot attend and wish to obtain a refund must enter the official website www.eticket.mx in the “aid” and clicking on “contact” to process the return of your money.

The company also reported that the south ticket office The stadium will be operating to receive users who require help with their tickets for the LuisMi concert. All authorized sales centers will provide the same support.

