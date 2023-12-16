This Saturday and tomorrow, Sunday, Luis Miguel will perform at the Jalisco stadium as part of his 2023 tour. Tickets are sold out and crowds around the property will be inevitable.

The Road Police will carry out a special operation to maintain order in the area, which will begin with the presence of elements of the corporation from 2:00 p.m. on both dates, and the subsequent closure of Fidel Velázquez Avenue and Monte Carmelo Street, between Iztaccíhuatl street and Independencia road.

Among the recommendations of the authority is to use the Macrobús and taxis to get to the stadium, but those who prefer to use a private car should take into account that This property has limitations in terms of capacity, so they will have to consider other options.

Among them are the parking lots of the Nuevo Progreso bullring and Plaza Brasil, located in front of the stadium, after Independencia road.

Places allowed on surrounding streets and the rental of private garages of the neighbors in the area are other possibilities.

It is advisable to share the car and not park in prohibited spaces and, of course, not to abuse alcoholic beverages.

