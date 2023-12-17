In Luis Miguel's 2024 Tour there are dates for the Guadalajara city, as he will have presentations that will take place in various places in the city, among which is the Jalisco Stadium.

Luis Miguel is an artist with great relevance for the Mexican public because although the singer was born in Puerto Rico, they consider him the Sun of Mexico. It is important to keep in mind that on his next tour a large number of people want to attend the artist's presentations.

That is why we will tell you how to get there by public transportation if you want to attend Luis Miguel's concert at the Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara.

Many people who do not live in the city of Guadalajara plan to attend the event, which is why the steps will begin at the New Bus Station. There are countless ways to get to the Stadium, but one of the easiest is to take the Light Rail.

Well, near the Central Station is Line 3. You must take the Train and travel through approximately 13 stations until you reach Ávila Camacho, where you will get off and you must take the bus with the route. T-18 Newfoundland or T18-1 Lopez Matthewseither of the two options you choose will take you to Fidel Velázquez Avenue at the Jalisco Stadium.

If you want to get there more comfortably and quickly you can take an Uber, however, there is a possibility that the cost of this transportation may be somewhat high.

