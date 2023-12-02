The singer Luis Miguel has the spotlight of the sports world on him, and on this occasion it is because he paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo during one of his concerts.

“El Sol” was presented yesterday Friday in Querétaro at the Corregidora stadium and had an epic closing.

Luis Miguel finished his concert with the jump that characterizes Cristiano Ronaldo when he celebrates his goals, added to the fact that the Portuguese shouts “YES!”, while the singer only smiled when he fell.

Luis Miguel’s action now It’s going viral on social media because several attendees recorded and shared the moment.

It is not the first time that “el Sol” is linked to the sports world, since a few weeks ago he received Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and Randy Arozarena in a private concert in Monterrey.

