During Saturday night, Luis Miguel announced the dates for his 2024 tour in Mexico. Through his Instagram account, the singer revealed the new cities that he will visit next year to continue his tour back on stage.

According to the information shared, the interpreter of “La unconditional” has 28 scheduled performances, where new shows are included in Mexico City and other entities that were left out of their 2023 tour.

What new cities will Luis Miguel visit in 2024?

In this new tour by Luis Miguel, the concerts that were suspended in Acapulco, Guerrero, due to Hurricane Otis, will be resumed. as well as the show that was canceled in León, Guanajuatodue to irregularities with the organizing company.

In Mexico, the 2023 tour started on November 14 in Monterrey, Nuevo León, and will close on December 31 in Mayakoba, in the Riviera Maya. And he offered a total of seven shows in the country’s capital.

Among the cities that the singer included for his kickoff tour are Querétaro, Aguascalientes, San Luis Potosí, Puebla, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Morelia and Guadalajara.

However, the new cities that will be able to enjoy the “Sol de México” spectacle in 2024 are:

Chihuahua Ciudad Juárez Mexicali Tijuana Valle de Guadalupe Saltillo Torreón Hermosillo Culiacán Mazatlán Pachuca Tampico Irapuato Cancún Toluca Tuxtla

Likewise, Luismi will set foot on royal lands again on August 22 and 24, 2024; On October 1 he will be in Guadalajara; on October 8, 9, 11 and 12 in CDMX; November 1 in Puebla.

At the moment, the dates for ticket pre-sale have not been announced, nor the venues where he will carry out his 2024 tour. Therefore, fans should keep an eye on Luis Miguel’s social networks.

