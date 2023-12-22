Carlos Ángel Valdés has starred in a unique moment in La Voz: All Stars. The talent participated in La Voz 2021 on Luis Fonsi's team and did not know before going on stage whether the Puerto Rican was going to press the button or not. When he arrived at the contest he was working as a singer in the cast of the musical The Lion King.

For Carlos Ángel, returning to La Voz is an unexpected gift and that is why he has not hesitated to give his all on the stage of La Voz: All Stars.

Talent was a finalist for Luis Fonsi, so there was a lot at stake tonight. Carlos Ángel has performed Jealous on the stage of La Voz: All Stars and as soon as he sings the first note and hears his voice, Luis Fonsi has not hesitated to press the button: “I know who it is, please don't block me,” he has asked his colleagues.

A very personal request in which Antonio Orozco has not hesitated to press the button. At the end of the performance, when Malú was about to speak, Luis Fonsi did not hesitate to superblock his partner: “But I haven't opened my mouth,” said the Barcelona native.

It is clear that Luis Fonsi wants him on his team and has not given his teammates any options. What a moment!