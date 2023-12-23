Luis Fonsi has lived a very exciting night full of reunions. The first was Carlos Ángel Valdés, who debuted his team, starring in a very special moment when his coach recognized him when he sang Jealous.

The Puerto Rican has given everything for each of his voices and his hand has not trembled when it comes to superblocking. The special echo of Andrés Balado, the incredible voice with its inseparable guitar of Gonzalo Alhambra with a version of Pienso en tu mirá and Frank Sinatra's song by Dan Rain have closed his ranks.

A team full of talent that will fight to be the best among the best. Will Luis Fonsi repeat his second victory this year?