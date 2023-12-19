We receive curious news related to Luigi’s Mansion 2a game originally released on Nintendo 3DS and that is preparing a remake for Nintendo Switch, since it was announced that those responsible took inspiration from the English series Mr. Bean.

The game is one of the 3DS favorites

As you surely remember, it was in 2013 when Luigi fans celebrated the premiere of the second title in the saga known as Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon. More than 10 years have passed since then and interesting facts continue to be shared that any fan wants to know.

One of them was shown on Did You Know Gaming, where they revealed that the Nintendo game was greatly inspired by the iconic English comedy Mr. Bean. According to the information shared, developer Next Level Games experimented a lot with the style of the sequel, where they tried a detective format and another with a hack 'n' slash twist, although Shigeru Miyamoto encouraged them to keep the spirit of the original title intact.

Because of this, the team members spent a lot of time observing Mr. Bean, which helped shape the comedy aspect of Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon and allowed Luigi to absorb the character's curious behavior.

Here you can see it:

It is worth mentioning that after knowing this fact, many players will no longer be able to see Luigi in the same way and the comparisons will fall in droves, so it will be better to keep an eye on the release window of the remake of the game for the hybrid console.

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD will arrive exclusively on Nintendo Switch sometime in summer 2024, with an exact date yet to be confirmed.

Do you think Luigi looks like Mr. Bean? Tell us in the comments.

