Are you looking forward to the return of Luigi's Mansion 2? We have recently been able to learn an interesting detail related to this long-awaited remaster for Nintendo Switch.

Specifically, after knowing that it is launched in summer 2024, we recently learned that its development was looking good thanks to a recent Brazilian registration. Now we have details of the ESRBin charge of classifying games in America.

The updated version of Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD for Nintendo Switch has been rated by the ESRB as 'E for everyone', which means that everyone can play it without age restrictions. “The game follows Luigi's story as he explores haunted houses, using tools like a flashlight and a vacuum cleaner to recover artifacts and capture ghosts,” we can read the ESRB description of it. “Interactions include punches to Luigi, who can scream and fall, as well as sequences where seeds are shot at mice and cartoon bombs are thrown at enemies.”

Luigi's Mansion 2 returns

As we told you, in this installment, players will explore multiple terrifying mansions and cleanse them of specters while embodying Luigi, the cowardly hero, in this version with improved graphics. Luigi’s Mansion 2. Shadow Valley is packed with hair-raising locations and rambunctious ghosts to catch. Luckily, Luigi has the perfect tools for the task, such as the Strobulb, which stuns enemies, and his beloved Sucker, which is used to suck up ghosts and interact with the environment.

All this will come in handy, because you will have to visit all kinds of places, from an old botanical laboratory to a ruined watch factory full of sand, to a mine covered in ice and snow, to name a few examples. In addition, players can team up with up to three other people online to hunt ghosts in various multiplayer modes, or have a scary time in the Tower of Challenges, a local multiplayer mode. Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD will cause fear on Nintendo Switch in the summer of 2024.

What do you think? Does this title catch your attention? Don't hesitate to share your opinion in the comments. If you are interested, you can also find our complete coverage of the game at this link.

