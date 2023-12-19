Do you want to play Luigi's Mansion 2 again? We have recently been able to learn an interesting detail related to this long-awaited remaster for Nintendo Switch.

Luigi's Mansion 2 returns

Specifically, after learning that it will be released in the summer of 2024, we now have details about the origin and development of this sequel. Did You Know Gaming has shared the following details about its premiere:

The game was inspired by the British comedy “Mr. “Bean”, as revealed by Did You Know Gaming in a new video. During development, Next Level Games explored different formats, such as a detective and a hack 'n' slash style approach, before being encouraged by Shigeru Miyamoto to maintain the original spirit of the game. The team looked at Mr. Bean, drawing inspiration from his humor to shape the sequel's central character, turning Luigi into a “hapless fool” who becomes a reluctant hero. The similarities between Luigi and Mr. Bean become notable after learning about this influence.

The video provides more details about the Luigi's Mansion franchiseso we recommend you see it:

Return to Nintendo Switch

Don't forget, in this installment, players will explore multiple terrifying mansions and clear them of specters while playing Luigi, the cowardly hero, in this version with improved graphics of Luigi’s Mansion 2. Shadow Valley is packed with hair-raising locations and rambunctious ghosts to catch. Luckily, Luigi has the perfect tools for the task, such as the Strobulb, which stuns enemies, and his beloved Sucker, which is used to suck up ghosts and interact with the environment.

All this will come in handy, because you will have to visit all kinds of places, from an old botanical laboratory to a ruined watch factory full of sand, to a mine covered in ice and snow, to name a few examples. In addition, players can team up with up to three other people online to hunt ghosts in various multiplayer modes, or have a scary time in the Tower of Challenges, a local multiplayer mode. Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD will cause fear on Nintendo Switch in the summer of 2024.

What do you think? Does this title catch your attention?

