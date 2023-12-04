Suara.com – The Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Army (KSAD), General Maruli Simanjuntak, admitted that he was deeply saddened and lost by the death of the former Head of the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), Lt. Gen. TNI (Purn) Doni Monardo. Moreover, he admitted that Doni was a figure who taught a lot and shaped his own figure.

“I often say that since the days of young officers I have been educated by him, he is one of the people who shaped my figures, because of that I feel very lost,” said Maruli at the Kalibata Heroes’ Cemetery (TMP), Pancoran, South Jakarta, Monday (4 /12/2023).

One of the stories that Maruli really remembers is when he was selected by Doni when he became Commander of Group A Paspampres or Presidential Security Force.

Troops carry the coffin of former Head of the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) Lt. Gen. Doni Monardo for burial at the Kalibata Heroes’ Cemetery (TMP), Jakarta, Monday (4/12/2023). (Suara.com/Alfian Winanto)

“I have carried out many activities with him, both in assignments, training, everyday life, and media colleagues know, he was the one who selected me for Dan Group A (Paspampres). So it’s a lot to tell,” said Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan’s son-in-law.

Maruli further confirmed that he would continue the good work that Doni had done for the country.

“I think media colleagues know his work and I am committed to continuing what he has done,” he said.

Funeral procession for former Head of the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) Lt. Gen. TNI Doni at the Kalibata Heroes’ Cemetery (TMP), Jakarta, Monday (4/12/2023). (Suara.com/Alfian Winanto)

Doni died at Siloam Semanggi Hospital, Jakarta on Sunday (3/12/2023) at around 17.32 WIB. Before it was reported that he died, Doni had been undergoing treatment for a long time due to illness.

The former Danjen Kopassus was buried at TMP Kalibata. The funeral ceremony was led directly by TNI Commander General Agus Subiyanto.

Before being buried, Doni’s body was first laid to rest at the Command Headquarters or Mako Kopassus, Cijantung, East Jakarta. The funeral procession then arrived at Kalibata TMP at around 11.00 WIB.