Luca Marini-Honda: Jorge Lorenzo’s rejection

Former MotoGP rider Jorge Lorenzo, speaking to As, did not mince words to comment on Luca Marini’s move to Honda. “Sportingly, I think it’s a mistake – he underlined -. I think that Honda’s desperate situation created a contractual and economic opportunity for Marini, who probably would have remained with the Mooney VR46, which was difficult for him to refuse.”

“I would have given more priority to having the best bike to show potential and win a championship – confessed the five-time world champion -. When you win it, your value as a rider will always be higher. Changing for money or for a challenge with a bike that, in principle, is worse than the one you have… it’s complicated. Many riders have gotten hurt like that.”

“He is already 25 years old and imagining that a Honda is the best bike in two or three years is not easy. He is a very tall rider and the Honda is one of the smallest bikes on the grid. I don’t know how he will fit on that bike. They will have to make some major changes for Marini, who is almost 1.90m tall. I, who am 1.72m tall, felt very uncomfortable with my legs on that bike, it didn’t suit me. It’s difficult for me to imagine Luca Marini on Honda, but they will have to do something” added Lorenzo.