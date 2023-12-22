The operation has begun to help the Spanish rider who, following a bad accident while taking part in the first Moto2 race in Portimao, suffered a serious spinal injury

December 22, 2023

LS2 started a fundraiser to allow the Spanish driver Carlos Dad to continue the very expensive treatments he is undergoing at the national hospital for paraplegics in Toledo. Let's remember that the young Spanish driver who won the 2019 title in the MotoGP rookies Cup and who seemed well on his way to a brilliant motorcycling career, Unfortunately he suffered an accident which caused a spinal cord injury forcing him into a wheelchair.

Yet, all is not lost, thanks in fact to exemplary tenacity and character, Tatay is working together with the medical staff of the Toledo hospital towards a resolution of the problem and, to date, these specific and particular treatments seem to give excellent and encouraging results.

The well-known company LS2 that produces helmets and which has the safety of its pilots at heart, as well as having made the first donation of 5,000 euros, has the merit of having started the fundraising initiative to offer financial support towards these expensive medical treatments. The fundraiser was on through GoFoundMe, or established specialists in the practice of crowdfunding.

Thanks to this platform, anyone can make a donation for a totally free amount, all for cover the costs of rehabilitation at the National Hospital for Paraplegics in Toledo. The initial goal is 25,000 euros, but it is hoped that it can easily be exceeded thanks to the solidarity of many enthusiasts and professionals in the motorcycle world.

A LS2 Sincere congratulations go out for an initiative that deserves the appreciation of all passionate supporters of motorsport and beyond