Long live love! That was what we thought watching the last episode of Hermanos. The Eren family never ceases to surprise us and it seems that, finally, things are starting to go better for them. Quite the opposite happens with Akif, Şevval and Gönül, who see their lives falling apart more and more.

First we saw how Sengül and his sons and nephews showed up at Gönül's house to tell Orhan that they had recovered the house and that he could return to them immediately. Afra's mother went crazy when she saw that her plan had not worked and, to make matters worse, Sengül assured her that she and Orhan would remarry.

Afra tried to calm her mother down and make her see reason, but her words only served to fuel the fire more. Gönül, without a second thought, kicked his daughter out of her house for insinuating that she was crazy. The young woman sought refuge at her boyfriend's house and the Erens, luckily, welcomed her with open arms.

Akif's mind does not stop working and, on this occasion, he closed a successful deal with Şevval. The businessman would go on to sell thermal vests on the street that he was convinced would revolutionize the market and make enough money to recover his empire. Will you do well in this new sector?

On the other hand, after discovering that her supposed friend had betrayed her, Ayla showed up at Gönül's restaurant to make it clear that she had been the one who had reported her. Some men fined her for discovering that the electricity installation of her business was illegal, which is why Afra's mother was also forced to close the business.

The Erens are very excited about Sengül and Orhan's upcoming wedding, but Afra not so much. Gönül's daughter remembered how bad her mother was going through and the fight she had had with her because of her heartbreak, so her boyfriend did not hesitate to console her and encourage her to vent to him. What a good couple they make!

Finally, and as usual, Ömer and Sarp had a clash. Süsen had to intervene, tired of her constant fighting, and told young Eren that Sarp was not her boyfriend. The two brothers were shocked when they heard those words and it seems that this could mark a before and after in their relationship.

Will Süsen and Ömer give each other a new chance? Will we enjoy Orhan and Sengül's wedding without incident? Will Akif try to get back with Suzan or Nebahat? Don't miss the next episode of Brothers to find out!